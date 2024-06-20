Copa América Group A: Serial winners meet the underdogs 🇦🇷🇨🇦🇨🇱🇵🇪

Welcome to our Copa América coverage, where we break down everything you need to know, starting with the business in Group A.

Who is in Group A?

Argentina

Peru

Chile

Canada

The favourites

Well, this is an obvious answer. As Copa América holders and reigning World Cup champions, all eyes are on Argentina.

Ranked No. 1 in the world heading into the tournament, Lionel Scaloni will reach back into his trusty playbook to repeat past successes. Lionel Messi has not dipped in form following his move to MLS, while Alejandro Garnacho (19) and Valentín Carboni (19) are youthful additions to Argentina’s talented squad.

However, CONMEBOL and CONCACAF are two worlds of their own. Meaning, this bi-continental tournament is sure to throw up a few corkscrews. Are La Albiceleste simply invincible, or will they finally crack?

If they again lift the trophy, Argentina will have the most Copa América wins (16), breaking the tie with Uruguay.

What’s the key game?

FBL-COPAM2016-ARG-CHI-1717462121.jpg

The result on matchday two will be key to the shape of Group A as Chile face Argentina. The two heavyweights in the group will have this clash circled as a must-win to fight for the top spot.

The pair haven’t met since 2022, and three of their last four meetings ended in a draw. The blue and white stripes lead total wins across all competitions. However, Chile beat Argentina twice in the Copa América final on penalties (2015 and 2016).

Can you give me a player to watch for each team?

Lautaro Martínez (Argentina)

Forget Lionel Messi here. Turn your attention to Lautaro Martínez. The Serie A Player of the Season helped Inter lift another league title and the Italian Super Cup with 27 goals and seven assists in 44 games. Will he transfer club form to the international stage for Argentina?

Luis Advíncula (Peru)

Peru’s aging forwards will need others to deliver scoring opportunities on a platter and Luis Advíncula is tasked with such a duty. As an offensive right-back, the 34-year-old is a strong passer with an eye for through balls. A Copa América and World Cup participant, he will be key to their attacking output.

River-Plate-v-Boca-Juniors-Copa-de-la-Liga-Profesional-1718681579.jpg

Claudio Bravo (Chile)

We’re sure you know this name. Goalkeeper Claudio Bravo could be the make-or-break factor for Chile. He knows this tournament inside and out, playing a starring role in their two penalty shootout victories over Argentina. Yet at 41 with only seven appearances for Real Betis last season, is he still up to par to face deadly Argentina, crafty Peru and menaces Canada?

Stephen Eustáquio (Canada)

In a team craving maturity, Stephen Eustáquio is the blueprint. His knack for keeping tempo in midfield and visionary read of the pitch makes Canada tick. Some 19 goal involvements in 94 games for Porto isn’t bad, either. He’s also the free-kick and corner taker, who publicly asked his side to “not be boys, and start to be men.”

And the big storyline?

The football world will remember how Canada impressed against Belgium at the 2022 World Cup, holding Kevin De Bruyne, Thibaut Courtois, Romelu Lukaku and others to a 1-0 scoreline.

FBL-WC-2022-MATCH09-BEL-CAN-1718319044.jpg

However, the Canucks hired a new permanent manager just over one month before their Copa América opener against Argentina. How prepared are they under Jesse Marsch? And can they present themselves as considerable opponents or was 2022 a fluke?

Prediction