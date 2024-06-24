Copa América Group D: Which heavyweight will survive? 🇧🇷🇨🇴🇵🇾🇨🇷

Our Copa América coverage continues as we prep for Group D to light its own spark during the tournament.

Who is in Group D?

The favourites

This one was a bit harder to select than the others.

On one hand, you have nine-time winners Brazil, who boast one of the strongest squads in the tournament. Yet, on the other, you have a refreshed and confident Colombian side with 22 unbeaten games (equating to over two years).

We’re going to side with the Colombians on this one. Yes, Brazil rank higher and has historically done better, but recent form will be crucial in this contest.

Brazil have won just two games from their last six. Notably falling short against big guns Argentina, Spain, Colombia and recently the USA. Meanwhile, Colombia thumped the Americans, beat Spain and Brazil themselves recently.

What’s the key game?

For obvious reasons, this one was much easier to select. Matchday 3 pits the two heavyweights against each other in what could very well be a group decider.

Can you give me a player to watch for each team?

As a potential Ballon d’Or contender, all eyes will be on Vinicius Junior to see if he can thrive with the pressure of all Brazil on his shoulders. There’s no Neymar right now, and with the 23-year-old finally rising to the occasion at Real Madrid, it’s time to focus on doing the same internationally.

Another European-playing superstar will feel the heat of the spotlight for Colombia in Luis Diaz. The Liverpool star thrived last season with 13 goals and five goals in all competitions. He’ll keep defenders on their toes with the ability to cut inside and play long balls. If he’s firing on all cylinders, he’s key for his side.

Paraguay-Press-Conference-and-Training-Session-CONMEBOL-Copa-America-USA-2024-1719212872.jpg

The Brighton and Hove Albion youngster is another name on the list of burgeoning stars who could get their name in lights with a good showing in Copa América.

Before his move to the Premier League, Enciso became a household name in South America after becoming one of the youngest players to score in the Copa Libertadores. But can he now make a similar impact for his nation in a star-studded Group D?

Manfred Ugalde (Costa Rica)

FBL-FRIENDLY-ARG-CRC-1719212899.jpg

The 22-year-old’s most prolific spell as a striker came for Dutch side FC Twente when he bagged 22 goals in 84 games before making the move to Spartak Moscow.

Ugalde found the back of the net against World Champions Argentina back in March, and Costa Rica will need something similar if they are going to pull off a shock.

And the big storyline?

It will be a catastrophe for Brazil to finish second. It will also be a catastrophe for them if they don’t win it all. As one of the countries in the world that carries the most pressure, can their squad full of international talent click together and secure more international glory?

FBL-2021-COPA-AMERICA-ARG-BRA-1718336828.jpg

Brazil notably lost the last Copa America final 1-0 to Argentina at the Maracanã. They last won the competition in 2019 when they hosted the tournament and beat Peru 3-1 despite Gabriel Jesus being sent off.

That victory is the only trophy they have won in the last decade.

Prediction