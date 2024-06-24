Copa América Group C: Expectant hosts, Bielsa's upstarts 🇺🇾🇺🇸🇵🇦🇧🇴

Copa América is upon us and we couldn’t be more excited. As we ramp up our coverage of the tournament in the United States, we’ll zoom in on Group C. Here is everything you need to know.

Who is in Group C?

United States of America

Uruguay

Panama

Bolivia

The favourites

Mexico-v-Uruguay-International-Friendly-1718830220.jpg

Despite the host nation, the United States, participating in the group, there can only be one clear favourites to finish top of the tree — Uruguay.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side head into the tournament in fine form after thumping fellow participants Mexico 4-0 in their final friendly before kicking off group stage action.

The mercurial Darwin Núñez bagged three goals in that game and should be brimming with confidence as they head into a matchday one fixture with Panama.

Uruguay had become known as a defensively solid, gutsy team for most of the modern era, but any Bielsa-lead team will give you a bit more entertainment.

With a solid spine consisting of José María Giménez in defense, Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield, and a plethora of pacy, young attackers to lead the line, Uruguay have found a way to move on from the Edinson Cavani era with aplomb.

What’s the key game?

The key game in Group C will come on the final matchday in the group when Uruguay will take on the United States at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City.

The two sides are the betting favourites to advance out of the group, and top spot could very likely be up for grabs on the day.

The USA and Uruguay last met in July of 2022 with similar looking squads, but that match finished 0-0 despite with a very even set of statistics.

While there could be plenty of shocks along the way, you’d bet your house on the winner of Group C coming from this fixture.

Can you give me a player to watch for each team?

Darwin Núñez (Uruguay)

The Liverpool man is ready to make a statement this summer. After a 2023/24 Premier League campaign in which he became synonymous for missing big chances, he’ll have the opportunity to prove the doubters wrong with a strong showing at Copa América.

Christian Pulisic (USA)

‘Captain America’ as he’s known to fans of the Stars and Stripes could be primed and ready for big summer. The Milan man has the pressure of a nation his shoulder’s but some believe now is his time to show why this generation of American stars is ready to take the next step. If that step is to be taken, it will be because Pulisic led from the front.

Adalberto Carrasquilla (Panama)

Jamaica-v-Panama-3rd-Place-Match-Concacaf-Nations-League-1718970998.jpg

Carrasquilla has made a name for himself in Major League soccer, leading Houston Dynamo to a U.S. Open Cup trophy last season. The 25-year-old is a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder and should help Panama find some control in the big games against the United States and Uruguay.

Miguel Terceros (Bolivia)

FBL-FRIENDLY-MEX-BOL-1718971041.jpg

The youngster is one of the lesser known rising stars that you will read about heading into the tournament, but experts on South American football see a bright future for the crafty winger.

And the big storyline?

Brazil-v-United-States-Continental-Clasico-2024-1718834933.jpg

A potential explosion of football is upon the United States of America. The nation will host Copa América 2024, FIFA Club World Cup in 2025, and the FIFA World Cup in 2026 in the coming years.

This tournament is the start of potentially future-altering time, and Gregg Berhalter’s side have the chance to kick it off with aplomb.

In a friendly against Colombia few weeks before the tournament, the United States named a starting XI that featured only players from top-five leagues in Europe for the first time in team history — though they did go on to lose that game 5-1, however.

The decision to rehire Berhalter after the the 2020 World Cup raised eyebrows, but you can’t argue with a round-of-16 berth. The United States will certainly be hoping for more progress than that this time around.

Prediction