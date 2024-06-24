Copa América Group B: Top spot up for grabs 🇲🇽🇻🇪🇪🇨🇯🇲

We continue on with our Copa América group previews and its time to zoom in on Group B, which may just be the most open in the competition. Let’s dig in.

Who is in Group B?

Mexico

Ecuador

Venezuela

Jamaica

The favourites

While this may be one of the tightest groups in the competition, you can’t look past Mexico as the frontrunners to advance from the top spot.

El Tri are in a downward spiral as of late, reluctantly choosing to leave former stars such as goalkeeper Memo Ochoa and attackers Hirving Lozano and Raúl Jimenez back home for the summer.

Despite that, Mexico always seem to find a way to make it out of their group in regional competitions, or the FIFA World Cup — the issues typically come when trying to pick up wins in the knockout stages.

Yet with Group B rivals Ecuador, Venezuela, and Jamaica, Mexico should feel that they can nab first place.

What’s the key game?

While Mexico may be the favourites to top the group, they will need to get a result on the final matchday in the group against Ecuador.

Ecuador, led by Chelsea man Moisés Caicedo this time around, have shown that they have no trouble making it out of the group stage, advancing to the quarter-finals in both the 2016 and 2021 editions of Copa América.

Chances are high that the winner of Group B is crowned in Glendale that day.

Can you give me a player to watch for each team?

Santiago Giménez (Mexico)

Mexico-v-Honduras-CONCACAF-Nations-League-1718943284.jpg

The Feyenoord man hasn’t always impressed for El Tri, but that hasn’t stopped Mexico fans from labelling the striker as their new generational star.

Giménez bagged 29 goal contributions in 30 Eredivisie games last season, landing him on the transfer lists of some of Europe’s top clubs, including Arsenal. Should he replicate that for his national team this summer, there is no telling just how far Mexico can go.

Moisés Caicedo (Ecuador)

Ecuador-v-Bolivia-International-Friendly-1718943470.jpg

Caicedo is perhaps the most recognizable player in Group B, plying his trade for Premier League giants Chelsea.

And while his form in England has seemingly fallen off a cliff since making the mega-money move to London, Caicedo will pull the strings for an Ecuador team that will seriously need some control in midfield if they are to sneak past Mexico at the top of the standings.

Salomón Rondón (Venezuela)

Pachuca-v-Columbus-Crew-Concacaf-Champions-Cup-2024-1718943792.jpg

Yes, that Salomón Rondón, remember him? The former Premier League man is still kicking, and winning trophies as the lead-man in attack for Liga MX side Pachuca. Despite being 34-years-old, Rondón is likely still Venezuela’s top goal-threat.

Michail Antonio (Jamaica)

West-Ham-United-v-Aston-Villa-Premier-League-1718944227.jpg

Antonio has found no trouble bagging goals in the Premier League, but it’s about time he replicates that form the Reggae Boyz.

Defence is not the strong point of the teams in Group B, and striker of Antonio’s level could be poised for big group stage if his fellow Jamaicans can give him quality service in the box.

And the big storyline?

Mexico-v-Honduras-CONCACAF-Nations-League-1718944475.jpg

Qualification out of the group is a must for Mexico, but that doesn’t mean they are coming into the tournament with high spirits.

El Tri were on the end of a 4-0 drubbing at the hands of Uruguay just a few weeks ago, and were it not for a favorable set of opponents in Group B, Mexico could be nailed on for a capitulation before we even reach the knockout rounds.

The decision to leave the likes of Memo Ochoa, Hirving Lozano, and Raúl Jimenez at home for the tournament was not taken lightly in Mexico, and Jaime Lozano’s seat is already sizzling as a result.

Some are calling this the worst Mexico squad in living memory, yet they remain favorites in the group due to their history of always finding a way to the next round.

Which reality wins, the future or the present? Either way it will be thoroughly entertaining.

Prediction