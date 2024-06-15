As Copa América awaits, Austin FC will have to wait for Dani Pereira, Julio Cascante

Austin FC defender Julio Cascante, left, is away from the MLS club, which will return to action Saturday night, while playing for the Costa Rican national team.

For Austin FC players Dani Pereira and Julio Cascante, the second half of the MLS season will have to wait.

The Verde & Black return to action Saturday at Colorado after a two-week break, and while most of the players received a much-needed rest, Pereira and Cascante headed to play for their other teams.

Pereira (Venezuela) and Cascante (Costa Rica) joined their national teams to prepare — and in Cascante’s case, play games — for the upcoming Copa América competition, which will start Thursday and run through July 14 and is hosted by the United States.

Though it’s a blow for Austin FC to be missing two important players for several matches, head coach Josh Wolff noted Thursday that it’s a great opportunity for the duo to play in one of the top three international competitions in the world.

“It’s good to see your guys play for the national team,” said Wolff, who represented the U.S. men’s national team 52 times and scored nine goals in his playing career. “It’s the best and why you play the game. For Dani and Julio, we’re quite excited.”

Both figure to see a lot of playing time.

Cascante started both of Costa Rica’s World Cup qualifiers last week as the Ticos — the nickname of the Costa Rican men’s national team — rolled to easy wins over Saint Kitts and Nevis and Granada, and Pereira had one start and an appearance in Venezuela’s most recent exhibitions.

While respectable teams, Venezuela and Costa Rica are underdogs to advance to the knockout stage of the competition by finishing in the top two of their four-team groups.

The Ticos are in the dreaded “group of death” with Brazil, Colombia and Paraguay, with Venezuela having a slightly friendlier group of Mexico, Ecuador and Jamaica.

If Pereira and Cascante are to advance out of group play, it will probably be due to good performances here in Austin. Venezuela will play Jamaica at Q2 Stadium on June 30, and Costa Rica will face Paraguay at the venue two days later.

“What a unique experience to play in their home stadium,” Wolff said. “I expect them to be comfortable, but international games are anything but comfortable” from a competition standpoint.

Though it can sometimes hamper clubs, Wolff has stated that Austin FC will always be supportive of its players representing their national teams. Leo Väisänen just played for Finland during the break, and Zan Kolmanic has spent time with the Slovenian national team in the past two years.

“What you want the players to understand is that making a national team is just the beginning,” Wolff said. “There’s so much more to go. You arrive at the national team; that’s not the end point. Hopefully, it’s the beginning of a great journey.”

Austin FC midfielder Daniel Pereira will represent Venezuela in the upcoming Copa América competition.

What is Copa América?

Copa América is a competition run by CONMEBOL, the governing body of soccer for South American countries. The event always features all 10 of the South American national teams and usually includes Mexico.

This year’s edition features 16 countries, with the other six being from CONCACAF, of which the United States and Mexico are a part. The other four countries in the competition are Canada, Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama.

A non-CONMEBOL team has never won the event.

Saturday's match

Austin FC (6-6-5, 23 points) at Colorado Rapids (6-7-4, 22 points), 8:30 p.m., Dick's Sporting Goods Park, Apple TV, 97.5, 104.3 (Spanish)

