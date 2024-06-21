How to Get Copa América 2024 Tickets: Where to Find Cheap Seats to the Soccer Tournament Online

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Copa América 2024 marks a historical moment for the United States as it’s the second time that the country has hosted the international men’s soccer tournament. The matches officially kicked off on Thursday (June 20) with Colombian singer Feid opening the event, and while you can stream the games at home, last-minute tickets are still available to watch the soccer matches live and in-person — including the legendary Lionel Messi who returns to the field representing Argentina.

Throughout 25 days, Copa América will take over the U.S. with games spread across major cities like Houston, Miami, East Rutherford, Inglewood and also Atlanta. The group stage will complete on July 2 with the Quarter Finals taking place July 4, all leading up to the finals on July 14. If you missed when the tickets initially went on sale, you can still find last-minute cheap options through resale sites.

Keep reading to learn where to find ticket to Copa América 2024 online.

How to Get Copa América Tickets Online

to help you find cheap tickets to Copa América 2024, ShopBillboard put together a list of resale sites below for you to get last-minute tickets.

Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster has ticket options for Copa América games starting at $56 (at the time of this writing). You can customize your options based on the price, how many tickets are needed or pick based on the spot in the venue you’d like to sit in.

get ticketmaster tickets here

StubHub

StubHub is another affordable ticket option that has Copa América tickets for as low as $40. The site shows you what events are happening closest to you in addition to filters that’ll let you find tickets based on price recommended ones from the site, or you can use on the interactive map to click exactly where you want to sit. Purchases also comes with the FanProtect Guarantee, which you can learn more about here.

get stubhub tickets here

Vivid Seats

Vivd Seats has tickets for Copa América for as low as $41 and provides a 100% Buyer Guarantee to help protect purchases. To find the type of tickets you want, the site lets you sort options by price or seating area in the arena. For extra savings, you can get $20 off orders of $200+ when you use the code BB2024 at checkout.

get vivid seats tickets here

Seat Geek

Seat Geek is providing Copa América tickets from $53 with each option ranked on a scale of 1-10 to tell you how good of a deal is. Ticket options ranked a one are considered the worst deals, while ones given a score of a 10 are the best deals. You can include fees when looking at prices and also sign-up to get notified if ticket prices drop in cost. Bonus offer: first purchases can use code BILLBOARD10 to score $10 off orders of $250+.

get seat geek tickets here

Gametime

For affordable last-minute tickets, Gametime has options starting at just $51. The site uses a map of the venue to help pick exactly where you want to sit and labels ticket options that are consider a good deal or the cheapest option available. Want more savings? Get $20 off purchases of $150+ when you enter the code SAVE20 at checkout.

get gametime tickets here

Click here to see the full schedule of matches at the tournament.