Copa América 2024 Livestream — How to Watch The Soccer Tournament Online Without Cable

The CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 features 16 national teams representing multiple countries across North and South America. The 48th edition of the soccer tournament takes place at stadiums in 14 cities in the United States — such as Atlanta, New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Miami and others — starting on Thursday, June 20 and ends on Sunday, July 14.

The Copa América livestreams across Fox’s family of networks: Fox, Fox Sports and Fox Sports 2. However, if you don’t have cable, the best way to stream online is with DirecTV Stream. Currently, the streamer is offering a 5-day free trial, so you can watch a few matches for free.

While the Copa América is a three week-long soccer tournament, here are a few important dates starting with group play until the final at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Group stage: Thursday, June 20 to Friday, July 2

Quarterfinals: Thursday, July 4 and Saturday, July 6

Semifinals: Tuesday, July 9 and Wednesday, July 10

Third-Place match: Saturday, July 13

Final: Sunday, July 14

For a full list of all matches, click here.

Meanwhile, the Copa América is also available to stream with Sling Blue (starting at $22.50 for your first month of service), Fubo (starting at $79.99/Mo.) and Hulu + Live TV (starting at $76.99/Mo.) — all of which offer Fox. While Sling doesn’t have a free trial, Fubo and Hulu + Live TV has a seven-day and three-day, respectively, free trial available.

In addition, last-minute tickets are still available on resale sites like Vivid Seats and SeatGeek. You can use code VAR2024 to take $20 off your ticket purchase at VividSeats.com, or you can use promo code VARIETY10 to save $10 at SeatGeek.com.

The 2024 Copa América livestreams across Fox networks starting on Thursday, June 20 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The first match of the tournament is Argentina vs. Canada at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, which can be found on FS1 via DirecTV Stream.

