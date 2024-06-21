Copa América 2024 featuring South American teams is coming to Texas. Here's where to watch.

The United States is hosting Copa América this year. The opening game kicked off in Atlanta on June 20. Here’s what you need to know about the Western Hemisphere's oldest continental soccer tournament and how to attend the matches that are taking place in Texas.

What is Copa América 2024?

Copa América, organized by CONMEBOL (South American soccer federation), is the premier men's football tournament featuring national teams from South America. Traditionally contested every four years with 10 teams, Copa América 2024 includes 16 teams, including those from North America.

When is Copa América 2024?

Copa América 2024 started on Thursday, June 20, and runs through July 14, when it culminates in the final match.

Argentina forward Lionel Messi (10) in action against Canada during the second half at of their Copa América match at Mercedez-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Who Organizes This Event?

The event is jointly organized by CONCACAF (Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football) and CONMEBOL.

In 2024, the two confederations collaborated to pave the way for the 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by Mexico, the U.S., and Canada.

Where Will Copa América 2024 Be Held?

This marks the second time the prestigious tournament will be hosted in the United States and some matches will take place at Austin's Q2 Stadium and AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The full list of host cities and stadiums is:

Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium)

Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Austin, Texas (Q2 Stadium)

Charlotte, N.C. (Bank of America Stadium)

East Rutherford, N.J. (MetLife Stadium)

Houston (NRG Stadium)

Inglewood, California (SoFi Stadium)

Santa Clara, California (Levi's Stadium)

Glendale, Arizona (State Farm Stadium)

Las Vegas (Allegiant Stadium)

Kansas City, Kansas (Children's Mercy Park)

Kansas City, Missouri (Arrowhead Stadium)

Miami Gardens, Florida (Hard Rock Stadium)

Orlando, Florida (Inter&Co Stadium)

Who Is Playing?

Copa América 2024 features 16 teams divided into four groups:

Group A: Argentina, Canada, Chile, Peru

Group B: Ecuador, Jamaica, Mexico, Venezuela

Group C: Bolivia, Panama, United States, Uruguay

Group D: Brazil, Colombia, Costa Rica, Paraguay

When Is the Next Game?

The next match is on Friday, June 21, with Peru playing against Chile at 8 p.m.

Where can I get tickets?

Wherever you buy tickets. Ticketmaster is the official ticket retailer and third party sellers like SeatGeek and StubHub also have tickets to the games. Tickets to the Texas games have not sold out yet.

How Can I Watch?

Television broadcasts are available on FOX, FS1, and FS2. Spanish-language coverage is provided by TUDN, UniMás, and Univision. Livestreaming options are available on Fox Sports, fuboTV, and Vix.

Who is playing in Texas?

Out of the 32 matches in the championship, 8 will be played in Texas.

AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Tx: Friday, June 21. Peru vs. Chile.

NRG Stadium - Houston, Tx : Saturday, June 22. Mexico vs. Jamaica.

AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Tx: Sunday, June 23 . United States vs. Bolivia.

NRG Stadium - Houston, Tx : Monday, June 24. Colombia vs. Paraguay.

Q2 Stadium - Austin, Tx: Sunday, June 30: Jamaica vs. Venezuela.

Q2 Stadium - Austin, Tx : Tuesday, July 2. Costa Rica vs. Paraguay.

NRG Stadium - Houston, Tx : Thursday, July 4. Quarterfinal match

AT&T Stadium - Arlington, Tx: Friday, July 5: Quarterfinal match.

What is the 2024 Copa America game schedule?

Thursday, June 20: Argentina vs. Canada, 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Friday, June 21: Peru vs. Chile, 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, June 22: Ecuador vs. Venezuela, 6 p.m. ET (FS1), Mexico vs. Jamaica, 9 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sunday, June 23 : United States vs. Bolivia, 6 p.m. ET (FOX), Uruguay vs. Panama, 9 p.m. ET (FOX)

Monday, June 24 : Colombia vs. Paraguay, 6 p.m. ET (FS1), Brazil vs. Costa Rica, 9 p.m. ET (FS1)

Tuesday, June 25 : Peru vs. Canada, 6 p.m. ET (FS1), Chile vs. Argentina, 9 p.m. ET (FS1)

Wednesday, June 26 : Ecuador vs. Jamaica, 6 p.m. ET (FS1), Venezuela vs. Mexico, 9 p.m. ET (FS1)

Thursday, June 27 : Panama vs. United States, 6 p.m. ET (FOX), Uruguay vs. Bolivia, 9 p.m. ET (FOX)

Friday, June 28 : Colombia vs. Costa Rica, 6 p.m. ET (FS1), Paraguay vs. Brazil, 9 p.m. ET (FS1)

Saturday, June 29 : Argentina vs. Peru, 8 p.m. ET (FS1), Canada vs. Chile, 8 p.m. ET (FS2)

Sunday, June 30 : Jamaica vs. Venezuela, 8 p.m. ET (FS1), Mexico vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m. ET (FOX)

Monday, July 1 : Bolivia vs. Panama, 9 p.m. ET (FS2), United States vs. Uruguay, 9 p.m. ET (FS1)

Tuesday, July 2: Brazil vs. Colombia, 9 p.m. ET (FS1), Costa Rica vs. Paraguay, 9 p.m. ET (FS2)

QUARTERFINALS

Thursday, July 4 : Winner Group A vs. runner-up Group B in Houston (9 p.m. ET)

Friday, July 5 : Runner-up Group A vs. winner Group B in Arlington, Texas (9 p.m. ET)

Saturday, July 6: Winner Group D vs. runner-up Group C in Glendale, Arizona (6 p.m. ET), Winner Group C vs. runner-up Group D in Las Vegas (9 p.m. ET)

SEMIFINALS

Tuesday, July 9 : Semifinal 1 in East Rutherford, N.J. (3 p.m. ET)

Wednesday, July 8: Semifinal 2 in Charlotte, N.C. (3 p.m. ET)

THIRD-PLACE GAME

Saturday, July 13: Semifinals losers in Charlotte, N.C. (8 p.m. ET)

FINAL

Sunday, July 14: Semifinal winners in Miami Gardens, Florida (8 p.m. ET)

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Who is hosting Copa América 2024? When, where and how to watch.