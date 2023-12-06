Copa América 2024 draw is Thursday, here's how it works and how to watch

The 48th edition of the Copa América is coming to the United States and the 16 teams will find out who they will face in the group stage Thursday.

The expanded field includes countries from both CONMEBOL and CONCACAF, headlined by World Cup and defending Copa América champions Argentina with Lionel Messi in tow.

The 2024 tournament will be the first proper version of the tournament to be held in the States, with the country hosting the commemorative Copa América Centenario in 2016.

The tournament could serve as a test of the US Men's National Team ahead of the 2026 World Cup as Thursday's draw could see the side placed in a group with up to three teams in the top 50 in the FIFA Rankings.

Here's how to watch the draw for the CONMEBOL Copa América 2024 tournament.

USWNT vs. China highlights: Score, highlights of final USWNT match of 2023

When is the Copa América final draw?

The Copa América final draw will take place Thursday, December 7 at the James L. Knight Center in Miami, Fla.

What channel is the Copa América final draw on?

The Copa América final draw will be televised on Fox Sports 1. Rob Stone, Alexi Lalas and Stu Holden will anchor the broadcast from the company's Los Angeles studios and reporter Jenny Taft will be on site.

How to watch: Catch FS1 and other sports channels with a Fubo subscription

How does the Copa América Final Draw work?

Copa América organizers will draw teams to fill out four groups that will play against each other in the group stage.

The 16 sides have been divided into four pots, grouped by FIFA rankings with the exception of pot 1. Countries in pot 1 were assigned to the pot by being either the highest ranked team in the confederation or by winning the most recent continental tournament.

These teams have been given their group assignments and begin the group stage in the first position. The teams in pot 1 include: Argentina (A1, defending Copa America champion), Brazil (D1, highest FIFA ranking in CONMEBOL), Mexico (B1, Gold Cup champion) and the United States (C1, highest FIFA ranking in CONCACAF).

Teams from the remaining pots will be drawn with one team from each pot going into each group. Each group will have three CONMEBOL teams and two CONCACAF teams.

Pot 2

Uruguay

Colombia

Ecuador

Peru

Pot 3

Chile

Panama

Venezuela

Paraguay

Pot 4

Jamaica

Bolivia

Winner of: Canada vs. Trinidad and Tobago (March 23)

Winner of: Costa Rica vs. Honduras (March 23)

When does Copa América 2024 start?

The Copa América 2024 kicks off June 20, 2024 when Argentina will play the 4th position team in group A at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Final chapter: 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs: Live stream, new format, game times and dates, odds, how to watch

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch the Copa América 2024 draw and how it works