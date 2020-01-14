Cop reportedly threatened to arrest LSU players smoking celebratory cigars in Superdome

After capping a historic season with a national championship in their home state Monday night, some LSU players celebrated as men often do.

With cigars.

Heisman trophy winner and presumed No. 1 pick in the NFL draft Joe Burrow led the way as the Tigers celebrated their perfect season in the bowels of the Superdome.

Get The Nat pic.twitter.com/1udC79q6cc — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 14, 2020

Overzealous officer

A lot of things fly in New Orleans that don’t elsewhere, but smoking indoors in public venues is not one of them. Like most everywhere else in the United States, smoking is prohibited inside the Superdome.

And according to a report, once police officer took his duty to enforce the law dead serious in the LSU locker room.

Alabama.com reports that 15 minutes into the locker-room celebration, an officer told Tigers players to extinguish their cigars and threatened to arrest anyone who didn’t.

No joke

Players initially laughed it off, but the officer wasn’t joking, according to the report:

In fact, the officer announced to the players anyone smoking cigars in the locker room would be subject to arrest. Several players holding stogies laughed at the warning like it was a joke but the cop wasn’t smiling.

That officer insisted that his commanding officer instructed him that the smoking wasn’t permitted when another officer told the players it was OK, according to the report.

Common sense prevailed after a cop reportedly threatened to arrest LSU players for smoking cigars. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

No arrests were made.

And judging by Burrow’s still-lit cigar as he exited the locker room, common sense prevailed — for the sake of the victors and the career of a cop who evidently seriously thought threatening to arrest LSU players on Monday night in New Orleans for a harmless celebration was a good idea.

Joe Burrow sucking on a cigar and blowing smoke into the air while exiting the #LSU locker room is a thing that has happened. pic.twitter.com/9B0hzqz31M — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) January 14, 2020

