Coosa Christian football Mark and Clete O'Bryant cherish being together for state title run

TUSCALOOSA — Even though the season didn't end the way Coosa Christian football wanted, falling in the AHSAA Class 1A game, it was a special season for the O'Bryant family.

Head coach Mark O'Bryant and linebacker Clete O'Bryant are one of the many father-son duos across Alabama high school football. Mark started coaching his son in seventh grade before becoming the head coach in his eight grade year in 2020. Mark wasn't planning to get back into coaching but decided to get back to help a struggling Coosa Christian program.

The Conquerors (9-6) fell 28-21 during Thursday's Class 1A state championship game after a late rally fell short. It was the first appearance in an AHSAA state title game for Coosa Christian after winning their first playoff game last season.

For the last four years the duo have been in the lead of a rebuild at the school, culminating in the state final appearance on Thursday in Bryant Denny Stadium. To be able to have this experience, is something that the O'Bryant's appreciate.

"It's priceless to me," Mark said. "My son is special. I'm grateful."

"I'm very grateful to be able to play for my dad," Clete said. "The way he coaches me makes me a better man."

Clete shined for the team, with 14 tackles including 10 solo and an interception. He was making plays all over the field for the Conquerors defense and is one of the vocal leaders of the squad. There's another O'Bryant that has been on the field this season, Clete's twin sister, Catie who is a cheerleader on the team. During the pregame Walk of Champions, Mark took time to hug her.

Mark and Clete will get one more season together, but have already made memories that they will both cherish for life and be able to share with future generations.

"The memories that I'll have down the road, that I'll be able to share with my kids is just such an honor," Clete said. "It's another year of pain but I'm going to grow from that and so is the team. It's honestly a blessing in disguise to lose like this."

While Clete doesn't care about the trophy he would love to help bring his dad the state title, as it would signify the team was the best and worked the hardest all year.

"It would mean the world," Clete said. "I don't care about the trophy just saying we're the best team, saying you worked the hardest out of everybody."

