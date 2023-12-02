Coosa Christian defeats Pickens County 21-12 to punch ticket to state championship: Takeaways

Last year, Coosa Christian saw its season end at the hands of Pickens County in the final seconds of regulation, with the Tornados punching their ticket to the state championship game.

On Friday night, though, the Conquerors got their revenge and defeated the Tornados 21-12 in the AHSAA Class 1A semifinals at Phillip Ellen Stadium.

With the win, the Conquerors punched their ticket to the AHSAA Super 7 Championships next week at Bryant-Denny Stadium where they will play reigning Class 1A state champion Leroy.

"We still ain't done, the season ain't done," Coosa Christian coach Mark O'Bryant said. "Obviously we are still fighting on. I don't believe in a lot of celebration right now, I'm not an emotional guy, but I'm very proud."

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Strong running game propels Conquerors offense

Coming into the game, O'Bryant said he knew his team would have to utilize the run game, and it did exactly that.

All three of its touchdowns came from the run game, starting with Joshua Hester who ran the ball in from 4-yards out in the first quarter, followed by Kanon Wilson with a 14-yard in the third quarter then John David Justus with the quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter.

"(Pickens County) is so athletic," O'Bryant said. "We weren't going to matchup throwing the ball alone and we wanted to establish the run and that's what we did."

That running game, made up primarily of Hester and Wilson, was enough to wear down the Pickens County defense.

"We knew we had to stop the run," Pickens County coach Michael Williams said. "First half we did that, but it's just about wearing us down, and that's what they did."

Coosa Christian competing for first state title since 1982

The last time Coosa Christian won a state championship was in 1982.

Outside of that, the closest the Conquerors have come to hoisting the state trophy was last season, when they made a deep run in the playoffs but fell just short of the state title game.

Next Thursday, they have the chance to end the program's 41-year state title drought. It is their first time playing for the state title under coach Mark O'Bryant, who is in his first season at the helm of the Coosa Christian program. The Conquerors will be up against an undefeated Leroy team from 1A-Region 1. It will be the programs first meeting.

"(To win next week), we will have to continue to execute," O'Bryant said.

End of the road for Pickens County

The loss on Friday night marks the end of the season for the Tornados and marks the end of coach Michael Williams sixth season at the helm.

Despite the end result not being in their favor, the Tornados still have a lot to be proud of from this season, making it to the fourth round of the playoffs for the sixth straight season under Williams.

"This senior group man, it's one of the best we have ever had," Williams said. "Not many senior groups can say they went to a semifinal, a semifinal, a state championship game and another semifinal. They have nothing to hold their head about. I know people thought we'd be done four weeks ago, they're a very resilient group and I'm proud of what we have done."

Santonio Jones opened scoring for Pickens County in the second quarter with a 73-yard touchdown reception, followed by Kemaurion Plott with a 14-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Michael Billups added a pass breakup.

