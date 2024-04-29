Coors Light launches ‘Dad Bod’ shirts inspired by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has seen many triumphs, including three Super Bowl titles and two league MVP awards. Although he still faces criticism from spectators throughout the seasons, his most recent call-out revolves around his self-proclaimed “Dad Bod”.

Earlier this year, Mahomes was caught with his shirt off, and much to the surprise of some commentators, he wasn’t sporting the athletic figure most expected. The reigning three-time Super Bowl MVP responded jokingly, saying: “I have a six-pack; it’s just under the dad bod. If you feel — there might be some skin there, but then underneath that, the six-pack is there. You just gotta get real close and squint a little bit. I think you’ll see it.”





Inspired by the Coors Light super fan, Coors Light is launching two new Dad Bod T-shirts in partnership with Mahomes. The t-shirts are available for pre-order now for a limited time while supplies last on CoorsLight.com for $25, with proceeds going to 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, Patrick Mahomes’ charity.

Mahomes wore his new shirt while golfing with celebs & athletes at the 15 and the Mahomies Foundation Golf Classic over the weekend, proclaiming the dad bods were “rolling strong”.

As he prepares to return on the field later this year to defend another Super Bowl title, it appears Mahomes is focused on being the most famous “Dad Bod” in football.

