Coors Field in the top ten of best-rated stadiums

(DENVER) — A study by Gambling.com showed the best stadiums in the United States based on review scores with Coors Field in Denver rating in the top ten.

Gambling.com said all stadiums were scored out of five on Google, TripAdvisor, and Facebook and then given an overall average score, if stadiums shared a score the stadium with the highest capacity was placed first.

Coors Field ranked seventh with a score of 4.67 and a capacity of 5,398. The top stadium in the country was Lambeau Field in Wisconsin with a score of 4.93 and the worst stadium was Geodis Park in Tennessee with a score of 2.95.

