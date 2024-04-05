How to get to Coors Field for the Rockies home opener

DENVER (KDVR) — Thousands are expected to head downtown Friday for Colorado Rockies 2024 opening day festivities.

Whether driving and parking or taking public transit, here’s what to know about getting to Coors Field for the fun.

Public transit on RTD

RTD is making changes to its service and increasing security to accommodate the crowds.

“We are lengthening our trains so we can provide more capacity to serve customers,” Stuard Summers, RTD’s chief communications and engagement officer, told FOX31.

The system has 60 sworn security officers. Passengers will notice an increased presence around Union Station this weekend.

“We also have contracted security that will be out and they’ll be in a uniform as well, then on top of that, we’ll have RTD staff that will be volunteering in bright orange vests,” Summers said.

RTD makes it easy to find the best way to get to Coors Field. Visit their website or trip planner app and type in “Rockies.”

Rideshare services

Those using rideshare services should be prepared for surge pricing and reserve a car ahead of time if possible.

Parking

Paid parking lots near Coors Field are likely to have higher rates over the weekend. Parking spot finder apps like Park Hero allow visitors to identify parking spots and view prices.

Keep your stuff safe

During large events, Denver police advise locking your car, never leaving valuables inside and parking in well-lit areas.

