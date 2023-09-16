Coordinator corner | Week 3: Barry Lunney Jr.

Sep. 16—Offensive coordinator Barry Lunney Jr. provides perspective from his side of the ball heading into Saturday's Big Ten opener against No. 7 Penn State:

What have the first two weeks meant for your run game?

"I was really pleased with the way the front and the called runs early in the (Kansas) game about how we were targeting things and how we were playing and moving the line of scrimmage and creating holes for our backs. And our backs were running hard. In retrospect, even despite the gap in the score, it's something we probably should have held on to a little bit more as far as the run game. I think we made some strides there, and I liked what we did even though that didn't show up really because we kind of got away from it. We haven't established what our identity is just yet, and going into Week 3, that's a challenge. We've got to make sure we've got that fixed and corrected to where we get our identity of we want to be a physical football team. Our guys are playing hard and physical, but we've got to be a balanced offense."

How has the red zone success developed?

"We worked hard in the spring and summer and fall camp of trying to be a little bit more rigid there about what we're doing and a systematic approach a little bit of what our guys can expect. Right now, we're executing at a nice level. That's going to be important that we keep that up all the while bringing our normal operating open field early downs and early in the game execution along with that."

What have you learned about quarterback Luke Altmyer through two games?

"I think he's really tough. I don't think he is. He's tough. He's displayed that, and I think he's a good player. And he's a young player that learns every time he's out. He's a good football player and a really good quarterback. For the first couple weeks, he's played pretty well. There's some things he'd like to have back (in the Kansas game), but when the (offensive) line and him and everybody gets put under more stress when we're in obvious passing situations and when we're balanced, he's going to be better for it. His legs have been a really nice bolster to our offense."

What's tough about Penn State's defense?

"Very impressive and along the lines of some of the great defenses we played last year. Extremely athletic. Disruptive. They come from all over the place. It's a very challenging preparation in that regard just schematically. It's kind of the polar opposite of Iowa. Iowa, to a large degree, is so systematic and rigid and well-coached. These guys are just as well-coached in a system that's a little bit more creative. They come from a lot of different angles and cut their players loose."

How do you get Isaiah Williams going when he's a defensive focus?

"We were either play 20 or 21 in the (Kansas) game, and he hadn't touched it yet. Now, the starter was designed potentially as an (run-pass option) to him. I think play eight or 10 was an RPO to potentially get the ball to him, and they covered it both times and gave us the run option. Then play 21 or 22 he gets the ball and, bam, explosive play. Then 23, he gets the ball again. He's a guy, even though they know we're going to get the ball to him, we've got to find ways to get it to him when everybody knows he's going to get the ball. He's too valuable to us not to do that."