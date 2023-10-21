Coordinator corner | 'It's more an evolution of defense'

Oct. 21—Illini defensive coordinator Aaron Henry provides perspective from his side of the ball before Saturday's 2:30 p.m. game with Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium:

What did you see from the defense in the win at Maryland?

"We were just trying to cause confusion for the quarterback. Oftentimes, when you just sit in something, eventually people try to get tells on it and know how to attack. Like I always say, it's like a game of cat and mouse. I'm just trying to change it up. I thought those guys did a tremendous job up front getting after the quarterback. One of our main defensive goals was to disguise and disrupt (Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa). We just wanted to do that, whether it was on the back end or whether it was on the front end. Collectively, from the front guys to the linebackers to the secondary, we just tried to mix it up for him."

How did Seth Coleman put together a breakout, three-sack performance against the Terrapins?

"Seth was in a lot of one-on-ones. One of them, he ended up winning and sacking the quarterback. Another one, he was actually in coverage. He was the secondary contain player, the quarterback got out and started scrambling and Seth pulled up and made a sack. You were truly able to see Seth's versatility. He should have had like four or five. I had a conversation with him (Sunday). Excited for him, happy for him, but he knows what he left on the table. ... It's a culmination of everybody. When guys get sacks, ultimately the guy who ends up getting the sack gets all the praise, but what did the guys opposite of him do? What did the secondary do?"

Why have you worked in more pre-snap movement and coverage disguises?

"We had some of those in fall camp, and I was kind of holding on to them. I think it's more an evolution of defense. It's no secret. You can't live in one thing. You have to be multiple. You have to be able to change and be able to tweak things. You're seeing that from the offensive standpoint around college football. If an offense comes out in the same formation, same personnel grouping, and runs three or four plays, as a defense, we're laughing. It's when they present a different picture or different look, that can oftentimes cause chaos to a defense. All we're trying to do is present problems for the guys we're lining up against us."

How do you challenge your secondary in practice?

"During the week of practice, with all our young defensive backs, we try to put them in a pressure cooker. We try to make it so that it's really tough and really challenging for them in practice and when games come, they're a little bit easier. Our offensive look team (scout team) may be one of the best look teams in the country. The looks that Collin Dixon has given and the look that (Alex) Capka-Jones is giving. Eian Pugh. Weston Adams. They do a phenomenal job in trying to replicate a lot of these wideouts."

Does Wisconsin losing quarterback Tanner Mordecai change your game plan for Saturday's game?

"No, because the backup (Braedyn Locke), he can throw it. I know (offensive coordinator Phil Longo) recruited him out of high school. I know he had a chance to go to UNC and ended up going to Mississippi State. When he got in the game, the offense did not change. The kid has a cannon and can let it fly. ... I know it's going to be a tough challenge for them. They've got a newer guy coming in, but that's Coach Longo's system, and it's not predicated around one player. I don't foresee it being much of a dropoff in terms of what they're going to ask (Locke) to do. Obviously, he hasn't taken as many snaps, but I'm going to prepare for them like Tanner Mordecai was the quarterback."