Cooperstown tops Adirondack 4-3 on walk-off

May 1—The Cooperstown softball team rallied to score two runs in the sixth inning and one in the seventh to defeat Adirondack 4-3 Wednesday at home.

Evie Baldo walked it off for the Hawkeyes, plating Grace Sperry as the winning run.

Katie Crippen and Jensen Merwin each had a pair of hits in the win.

Merwin was the winning pitcher, striking out three in the circle.

Cooperstown improves to 7-4 and will visit West Canada Valley on Thursday.

Oneonta 16, Norwich 6

Oneonta cruised to a 16-6 win over Norwich on the road Wednesday.

Ivy Tice led the way, going 2-for-5 with a home run, a triple and three RBI while striking out 15 over seven innings to earn the win in the circle.

Lily Bridger hit a home run and a single while Izzy Giacomelli, Madyson Imperato, Jenevie Gallusser and Natalie VanZandt each had two hits in the win.

Oneonta improves to 7-4 and will host Windsor on Friday.

Deposit-Hancock 17, Harpursville 0 Deposit-Hancock 14, Unatego 0

Deposit-Hancock pitched a pair of shutouts on Wednesday in a doubleheader that saw them defeat Harpursville 17-0 and Unatego 14-0.

Addison Makowski threw a five-inning no-hitter in the game one victory over Harpursville.

Makowski finished with 13 strikeouts in the win while also notching a double at the plate.

Sarah Gross finished with three hits including a triple for the Eagles while Haley Begeal drove in three runs.

Aubrey Smith threw seven shutout innings against Unatego, striking out 12 and allowing just two hits and four walks. Amanda Ray went 3-for-5 with a triple and five RBI at the plate.

Bailey McCoy struck out seven batters in the circle for the Spartans.

Horseheads 12, Sidney 4 (Monday)

Sidney fell at home to Horseheads 12-4 in Monday's non-league contest.

Ava Cirigliano went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI for the Sabres. She added six strikeouts in the circle as the winning pitcher.

Bella West also went 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs.

Megan Wolf led Horseheads with a 3-for-5 line that included a home run, a double and two RBI.

South Kortright defeated Margaretville 28-13 on Monday in Delaware League action.

Carlee Dropp had a double for the Rams while Miley Pelletier, Neleh Brown, Gabby Bene and Emma Pelletier each had two hits.

Brown was the winning pitcher, finishing with seven strikeouts.

Alyssa Maggio had a pair of singles for Margaretville.

Cooperstown 4, Adirondack 3

Adirondack 100 101 0 — 3 8 0

Cooperstown 001 002 1 — 4 10 0

A: Mackenzie Grogg (L) and Englyn Payne

Coop: Jensen Merwin (W) and Katie Crippen

Oneonta 16, Norwich 6

Oneonta 602 403 1 — 16 15 2

Norwich 010 021 2 — 6 3 7

OHS: Ivy Tice (W) and Ella Harper, Madyson Imperato (3)

N: Quattrocci (L) and Brown

HR: Ivy Tice (OHS), Lily Bridger (OHS)

3B: Ivy Tice (OHS)

Deposit-Hancock 17, Harpursville 0

Deposit-Hancock 402 65X X — 17 17 0

Harpursville 000 00X X — 0 0 6

D-H: Addison Makowski (W) and Haley Begeal 13 ks

H: Emily Kane (L) and Lilly Barriger

HR: Braun (D-H)

3B: Gross (D-H)

2B: Makowski (D-H), Ray (D-H)

Deposit-Hancock 14, Unatego 0

Unatego 000 000 0 — 0 2 3

Deposit-Hancock 002 345 X — 14 15 1

Una: Bailey McCoy (L) and Dixie Boglioli

D-H: Aubrey Smith (W) and Haley Begeal (D-H)

3B: A. Ray (D-H), K. Terrell (D-H), O. Johnston (D-H)

2B: S. Gross (D-H)

Horseheads 12, Sidney 4 (Monday)

Horseheads 010 233 3 — 12 12 0

Sidney 200 002 0 — 4 4 3

H: Chloe Perrit (W)

S: Ava Cirigliano (L)

HR: Megan Wolf (H), Liv French (H), Ava Cirigliano (S)

2B: Megan Wolfe (H), Raegan Burge (H), Chloe Perrit (H), Liv French (H)

South Kortright 28, Margaretville 13 (Monday)

Margaretville 741 01X X — 13 6 5

South Kortright 644 59X X — 28 12 6

M: Livia Fronckowiak (L), Cailen Barry (3) and Alyssa Maggio

SK: Neleh Brown (W) and Lilly Temple

2B: Carlee Dropp (SK)