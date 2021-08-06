Cooperstown Summer Music Festival set to open

Aug. 6—The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival will open its 23rd season with a free outdoor community concert featuring the Caroga Arts Ensemble, led by cellist Kyle Price, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, on the Fenimore Art Museum lawn.

The concert, titled CSMF Musical Kaleidoscope, will feature a program ranging from bluegrass and classical to jazz and pop in a musical variety show, according to a media release.

"CSMF is thrilled to be partnering with the Caroga Arts Ensemble for our return to the stage," festival founder and Artistic Director Linda Chesis said. "We wanted our first concert to be a gift to the community so that everyone can experience the joy of music after such a difficult year."

The festival was not staged in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The energy and spontaneity that a live audience creates is something that we thrive off of as performers," said Caroga Arts Ensemble Director Kyle Price. "It inspires us to explore the music in a new way."

While tickets to the concert had previously been offered in limited quantities, the release said, the easing of some health and safety protocols means the event is now free and open to the public with no tickets required. Patrons may still want to reserve a ticket, however. In the event of inclement weather, the concert will be moved across the street to the Louis C. Jones Center at The Farmers' Museum, and will only be open to ticket holders.