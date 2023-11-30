Cooper Vinyard receives USATF state track award

Nov. 29—Cooper Vinyard of the Prefontaine Track Club was recognized for his stellar efforts last summer when he was named the USATF Oregon Youth Male Athlete of the Year for the 12-and-under age group.

Cooper shined most in the high jump during the summer, improving each time he stepped on the apron while competing in the 9-10 age group.

At the Oregon Junior Olympics Championships he finished third, clearing 3 feet, 9 1/4 inches. He then improved on that mark at the regional championships, winning by clearing 3-11 1/4 . He wrapped up the season by being the only 9-year old to make the podium in the event at the National Junior Olympics meet in Eugene, finishing sixth by clearing 3-11 3/4 .

He also qualified for the national meet in the long jump and in the 4x100 relay with three teammates. That squad also won state and regional titles.

"Maybe next year in Texas I can win and be a national champion," Cooper said.

His father, Jon Vinyard, said Cooper is dedicated to success in the sport.

"Cooper truly loves the sport of track and field," Jon said. "He could not be more happy accepting this award and being recognized with the likes of all the other great athletes in the state of Oregon. Everyone who puts in the time and practice for their individual events are much deserving of this recognition. Cooper realizes this type of award isn't something that is easily obtained and is striving to be even better next year."

Cooper is active in multiple sports each year with his twin brother, Logan. He just finished his third/fourth grade flag football season, his team finishing a perfect 10-0 and winning the South Coast Youth Football Championship.

Now Cooper is gearing up for basketball, with road trips with his local youth travel team to compete in tournaments in Salem put on by Oregon Amateur Basketball.