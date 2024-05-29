Cooper uninterested in Burnley role as he eyes Premier League return

[Getty Images]

Former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper has declined the opportunity to pursue the Burnley job once it becomes available.

Welshman Cooper has been out of work since being sacked by Forest in December and is instead aiming for a return to the Premier League.

Newly promoted Leicester City is a possible destination for the 44-year-old, with current Foxes boss Enzo Maresca in talks to join Chelsea.

Burnley coach Vincent Kompany is closing in on a shock move to Bayern Munich after he agreed a deal in principle to join the Bundesliga giants.

BBC Sport understands former Chelsea and Everton coach Frank Lampard would be interested in taking over at Turf Moor should the opportunity arise.

It is believed Kompany has agreed a deal until 2027, with Bayern set to pay £10.2m in compensation.

On Tuesday, the Germany side’s director Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told Sky Germany that the “last details” needed to be sorted out for the Belgian’s arrival.

Rummenigge said: “Our sporting director [Max Eberl] has chosen Kompany, it is not yet official but there are only the last details to be sorted out. I am convinced that Kompany will arrive in the end.

“Pep Guardiola spoke to us in a very positive way about Vincent. He had him at [Manchester] City as captain and Pep also followed him when he was at Burnley, so he gave us a good hand."