Cooper throws 3 TD passes, Jacksonville State holds on

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) -- Zerrick Cooper threw three touchdown passes, the biggest a 39-yard hookup with Josh Pearson early in the fourth quarter, and Jacksonville State defeated upset-minded Eastern Illinois 28-20 on Saturday.

The Gamecocks (No. 17, STATS FCS) led 21-20 after the Panthers' Isaiah Hill scored on a 10-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter and the extra point was missed.

Jacksonville State (5-2, 2-1 Ohio Valley) responded with a four-play, 67-yard drive. Cooper threw for 64 yards on the drive, finishing it off with the touchdown to Pearson.

Jacksonville State outgained the Panthers 422 yards to 317. Cooper was 22-of-34 passing for 237 yards and one interception. Michael Matthews rushed for 92 yards and Jamari Hester caught 9 passes for 99 yards.

Harry Woodberry completed 19 of 38 passes for 208 yards with a touchdown and an interception for the Panthers (0-7, 0-3).