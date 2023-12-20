Cooper: Has Signing Day lost some luster because of the college transfer portal?

ORADELL − For some, Commitment Day at Bergen Catholic was about saying goodbye. For all, it was hello to new opportunities.

Eleven Crusader athletes took part in ceremonies Tuesday morning inside the Hoehl Gymnasium, headlined by football players Nyier Daniels (Georgia), Elijah Kinsler (West Virginia) and Kaj Sanders (Rutgers). The last day before Christmas break at the school is Wednesday, so school administrators wanted to recognize all the athletes a day early, and a day before the early football signing period officially started.

But for Daniels, Kinsler and Sanders, Wednesday is also their last day of school in Oradell. The three have completed the required coursework to graduate early, and will be headed to their respective colleges to start working with the football programs.

“The way we do it is, if you’re holding a Division I scholarship before the start of your senior year and you have a coach who says they want you there, we can work with you,” Bergen Catholic coach Vito Campanile said. “Steve [Angeli] and the Jaydens [Jayden Bellamy and Jaeden Gould] were the first to do it. They did really well with it.”

Sanders said he is looking forward to joining Rutgers as the Scarlet Knights prepares for their bowl game, but also admitted he would miss high school.

Eleven Bergen Catholic athletes made college commitments on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023.

“It’s a grind through the summer,” Campanile said. “There is no real offseason academically for them now with going to school over the summer before senior year and then we have four guys going down the same road next year.”

Signing Day, or Commitment Day as Bergen Catholic calls it, is still a big deal. Campanile called it one of his favorite days because it’s the culmination of so much hard work and a celebration for those athletes who found a path to college.

But it seems like more and more, once athletes get to college, they don’t stick around. It’s almost like Signing Day has become The Day We Say What School We Will (Eventually) Transfer From.

I conducted some very unscientific research looking back at this time in 2019 and 2021 to see how many North Jersey athletes transferred after making their commitment. In 2019, NorthJersey.com named 17 players who made commitments on Early Signing Day. Twelve have stayed at their original school. Five have transferred at least once, including one who transferred twice.

Out of the 20 players we named in 2021, five have transferred at least once.

One North Jersey football coach said privately that the dirty secret is that kids usually don’t transfer ‘up’ a level, they end up going down, either from FBS to FCS, or down to Division II. The most common reason for transferring is – and always has been – a lack of playing time, or the presumption that the coach has a vendetta against the kid.

“Whether they want to admit it or not, most of these transfers are done behind the scenes before a kid even gets to the portal,” Campanile said. “I think it’s on both sides. It’s the kids fishing and the colleges fishing and who are they going to fish to? They fish around people who know the kids. They won’t contact the kids directly.”

People are quick to bash the kids and criticize their loyalty. Hey, they put on the hat at Commitment Day, that’s supposed to mean something! For a lot of kids it does. But athletes also look around and see schools shifting conferences, coaches taking buyouts or jumping for bigger opportunities all in search of the next big payday.

For college athletes today, that means NIL (name, image and likeness) deals, and good for them. People never criticize schools when they pull offers from kids, because it’s usually hidden. Schools aren’t always operating in good faith.

We have the same thing at the high school level, to a degree. There’s no major NIL money, but there are always parents who think their kid should be the starting quarterback, running back or whatever and look to change schools. That’s been going on forever. High school coaches break promises too.

Campanile said the portal hasn’t diminished Signing Day for him, because it’s a celebration of family. Just because a commitment doesn’t last, it doesn’t mean you don’t recognize it when it happens.

“I think this is more of a family day,” Campanile said. “That’s how I think of it. [Transferring] is more of a business decision. You hope that you’re making the right decision, but there is the reality that a lot of kids will hit the portal.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Signing Day: Has it lost luster because of college transfer portal?