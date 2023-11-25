Cooper serves cold revenge dish to Highlands in Kentucky high school football playoffs

FORT THOMAS (KY) – If revenge is a dish best served cold, it should be no surprise the Cooper High School football team dropped a state semifinal road victory on the table of the team that handed the Jaguars their most recent loss.

Cooper posted a 17-15 come-from-behind road win against 23-time state champion Highlands on a brisk 35-degree Friday night. Senior Carson Taylor booted a 33-yard field goal with 4:10 left to provide the final margin.

Junior linebacker Mason Stanton picked off a last-ditch Highlands pass with 0:05 to play to preserve a win that propels the Jags to their second-ever state finals appearance.

Taylor admitted to some nerves lining up for the kick – “There’s a lot on the line in that situation,” he said – but had no doubt when the kick was in the air.

“As soon as my foot hit the ball and I was on my follow thorough, I looked up,” Taylor said. “I knew it was good.”

Jags head coach Randy Borchers didn’t doubt Taylor either, but first had his team line up on fourth-and-one to try and draw Highlands offside to get a first down. When the Bluebirds held firm, Borchers called time and went for three instead of trying to extend the drive.

“You’re going to be a genius or an idiot either way,” Borchers said. “Luckily for us, that call worked out for us. We knew if we got the points on the board, our defense was going to give us a chance to make them count. I’m proud of this team’s fight.”

Defense was a mere rumor in the two teams’ Sept. 22 matchup at Cooper in week six as the Bluebirds raced to a 58-51 win, but both teams leaned heavily on defense in the rematch.

The Jags scored first and second on back-to-back drives to end the first quarter and start the second. Sophomore quarterback Cam O’Hara connected with junior Austin Alexander – first from 15 yards and then from 29 – to take a 14-0 lead.

Alexander – happily signing autographs for elementary-age fans after the game – credited O’Hara with great throws.

“I’m just happy I have such a good quarterback,” he said. “Cam had like 600 yards in the first game. I just turned around and the ball was there for me. It’s a blessing. And now we’re going to be playing for a state title.”

A Highlands punt pinned the Jaguars on their own one-yard line. The Bluebirds defense forced safety two plays later to get on the board, 14-2. Senior quarterback Brody Benke scored on a keeper from a yard out to cap a 40-yard drive after the ensuing free kick to make it 14-9 at the half.

The Bluebirds took the lead early in the fourth quarter when Benke pitched out to Adam Surrey who ran right, pulled up and threw a 15-yard touchdown to Ian Garrahan to take a 15-14 lead. Highlands tried for a two-point conversion, but a low snap and the Cooper line thwarted that effort to set up Taylor’s game winner.

Senior Salute

Benke came into the game with 1,773 yards and 26 touchdowns passing, 1,128 yards and 22 TDs rushing and six TD receptions on the year. His TD run against Cooper gave him 55 for the season and 96 for his career.

The Bluebirds senior class also includes Carson Class, Gabe Fassler, Leo Fenik, Gershom Fennell, Cameron Giesler, Jack Haggard, Reed Hellman, Lincoln Hicks, Davis Hinegardner, Evan Johnson, Matteo Matteoli, Leo Paolucci, Ethan Phillips, Ryan Reynolds, Dalton Roller, Luke Schneider, Halton Schweitzer, Carson Shelton, Christian Stojkovic, Josh Struder, Griffin Taylor, Connor Wallace and Nate Welch.

Up Next

The Jaguars improved to 12-2 and advance to face either Owensboro (9-4) or Bowling Green (10-3) in the 5-A state championship game at 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 2, at the University of Kentucky Kroger Field in Lexington. The Bluebirds finished the season to 12-2 with the loss.

Box Score

1Q – C – Cam O’Hara 15-yard pass to Austin Alexander (PAT Carson Taylor)2Q – C - Cam O’Hara 29-yard pass to Alexander (PAT Taylor)2Q – H - Safety2Q – H – Brody Benke 1-yard run (PAT Logan Nickelman)4Q – H – Adam Surrey 15-yard pass to Ian Garrahan (Two-point conversion failed)4Q – C – Taylor 33-yard FG

1 2 3 4 FC 7 7 0 3 17H 0 9 0 6 15

