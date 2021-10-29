It’s looking more and more as if Cooper Rush will be playing for the Cowboys on Sunday night, despite the best efforts of owner Jerry Jones to create the impression that starter Dak Prescott will play.

Via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Rush said Friday that he took all first-string reps in team drills on Wednesday and Thursday. Starter Dak Prescott, who has a calf injury, took the first-string reps in walk-through practices.

It’s not a surprise, and it helps explain the point-spread swing that, as of this posting, has the Vikings as three-point favorites via the PointsBet sportsbook.

The Cowboys would be wise to let Prescott heal. The chances of the Cowboys getting the No. 1 seed are slim; the Packers and Cardinals are 7-1, and the Rams and Buccaneers are 6-1. It’s far more likely that the Cowboys are locked in as the No. 4 seed as the eventual NFC East champions. It makes much more sense to ensure that Prescott is at 100 percent when the postseason rolls around.

That means giving him plenty of time to rest and heal, so that he’s truly 100 percent when it’s time to enter the single-elimination round in January.

Of course, that won’t stop master salesman from doing all he can to draw a massive audience under the impression that Prescott will play. Then, once everyone has settled into their seats, we’ll learn that the part of Dak Prescott will be played by Cooper Rush.

Cooper Rush took all first-string reps in team drills this week originally appeared on Pro Football Talk