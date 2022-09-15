When quarterback Cooper Rush was pressed into duty last season, the Cowboys wound up with a 20-16 win over the Vikings.

Rush threw for 325 yards and two touchdowns in that game and then he went back to the bench as Dak Prescott returned from a calf injury. Rush is getting another shot as a starter and it should last longer than the previous one because Prescott is set to miss multiple games after having thumb surgery.

While the run might be longer, Rush said he and the team are “focused on this game” and he feels confident that they will be able to handle their business against the Bengals.

“I think it’s more about the teammates. All you do every day is want to earn their respect,” Rush said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.com. “To go out there on Sunday, that’s the best way to do it. Go play well. They have my respect. I think they respect me. I think we’ve got a good group. I think we’re ready to roll.”

Rush seems to have the respect of his teammates. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb “can’t wait for my man to go out there and show out,” and the Cowboys could use a repeat of last year’s success as they try to right the ship after a Week One loss.

Cooper Rush: I think we’re ready to roll originally appeared on Pro Football Talk