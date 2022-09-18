Cooper Rush passes for 116 yards in first quarter as Cowboys lead 14-3

Charean Williams
Let Cooper Rush mania begin in Dallas.

Rush, who is subbing for the injured Dak Prescott, threw for 116 yards in the first quarter. He had a 9-yard touchdown pass to Noah Brown and nearly a 47-yarder to Tony Pollard. Pollard, who caught a shovel pass from Rush, initially was ruled as a touchdown as he dove toward the end zone with Vonn Bell wrapped around his legs.

Replay overturned the touchdown and marked the ball at the 1-yard line. Pollard ran it in on the next play.

The Cowboys lead 14-3 after the first quarter.

The Bengals drove 50 yards in 10 plays on their first possession but settled for a 43-yard field goal by Evan McPherson. Joe Burrow is 3-for-3 for 34 yards but has taken two sacks, including one by Micah Parsons.

