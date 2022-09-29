What would Cooper Rush have to do to take Dak Prescott’s job? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports Videos

Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald, the newest additions to the Yahoo Sports’ NFL family. Our NFL trio discusses the hot starts by the Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles, with their young quarterbacks Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts are leading the way. Which team and young QB do you think is in the better position to succeed moving forward? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.