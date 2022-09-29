What would Cooper Rush have to do to take Dak Prescott’s job? | You Pod to Win the Game
Senior NFL Reporter Charles Robinson is joined by Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald, the newest additions to the Yahoo Sports’ NFL family. Our NFL trio discusses the ridiculous notion that Cooper Rush should start over Dak Prescott once Prescott is healthy enough to return to the field. Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.