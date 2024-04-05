Cooper Paramore runs toward Panhandle State for football

Apr. 4—With a decade of football under his belt, Cooper Paramore will immerse himself into the college scene at Panhandle State University this fall.

Paramore, 19 and a senior at Velma-Alma High School, signed a letter of intent while surrounded by family, friends, coaches and teammates April 1.

Paramore said he started playing at nine years old. He said he wanted to play football as a way to "fit in" with everyone.

"Then, I realized I was pretty good at it," he said.

Paramore said his biggest inspiration is his dad.

As Paramore heads off to college, he said he looks forward to meeting new people, getting out of his comfort zone and playing football.

In addition to football, Paramore throws discus in track. He currently ranks second in Class 2A.

He is also a member of FCA and a member of Assumption Catholic Church.

Velma-Alma High School Principal Jerry Garrett said Paramore has been a Comet since his elementary days at Velma-Alma and "now serves as a role-model for today's elementary students."

"Cooper has played a big role for the football program for many years, and this year he was nominated by his teammates to serve as Captain," Garrett said.

Paramore was also named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association as an All-Star by Class football player.

"We are very proud of Cooper and know his future looks bright moving on to college and playing college football," Garrett said.