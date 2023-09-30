Update on Cooper Mays’ status for Tennessee-South Carolina game

Offensive lineman Cooper Mays has not played for Tennessee in 2023 due to injury.

ESPN’s Chris Low provided an updated for Mays on Saturday ahead of Tennessee’s contest versus South Carolina at Neyland Stadium.

“Good news for Vol football,” Low said on social media. “Starting center Cooper Mays will see his first action of the season Saturday night against South Carolina after undergoing a hernia procedure in early August and missing the first four games. He’s Tennessee’s most experienced offensive lineman.”

Kickoff between the Vols and Gamecocks is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT. SEC Network will televise the conference matchup at Neyland Stadium.

