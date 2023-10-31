Cooper Mays discusses Vols’ running game entering Week 10

No. 16 Tennessee (6-2, 3-2 SEC) ranks seventh nationally in rushing offense entering Week 10.

The Vols are averaging 221.8 rushing yards per game.

Ahead of Tennessee’s Week 10 contest versus UConn (1-7) on Saturday, senior offensive lineman Cooper Mays met with media. Mays discussed the pride Tennessee’s offensive line takes in having an effective running game.

“It’s huge for us,” Mays said. “I think that’s kind of the identity we wanted to build here. It’s been satisfying to see the running game do what it’s doing. Just super happy with the guys that are behind us. I’ve known for a while that these three guys were going to be really special, and they were going to be really, really good players for us, and they already have been. Just really special what we have going on right there.”

Kickoff between the Vols and Huskies is slated for noon EDT on Saturday. SEC Network will televise the homecoming matchup at Neyland Stadium.

