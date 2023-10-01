Cooper Mays back, secondary better - two reasons why I like Tennessee football more | Adams

Tennessee football welcomed back former star quarterback Hendon Hooker Saturday night at Neyland Stadium. That was great for the memories.

The Vols also welcomed back starting center Cooper Mays. That was great for the offense in a 41-20 victory over South Carolina.

If you said, “He’s just a center,” you haven’t been paying attention.

Mays, one of the SEC’s best and most experienced centers, missed UT’s first four games with an injury. He had an immediate impact upon his return.

He cut down a defensive lineman on Tennessee’s first play, then followed that up with a key block on Jaylen Wright’s 42-yard touchdown run to cap a 94-yard drive. It was obvious right away that the offense functioned at a higher level with him at center.

Moreover, his return enabled the 19th-ranked Vols (4-1, 1-1 SEC) to move center Ollie Lane back to guard, his best position. And just like that, Tennessee became better at two positions.

That alone might not have been enough to withstand the Gamecocks (2-3, 1-2). Defense was needed, too. The Vols got that from both expected and unexpected sources.

Tennessee’s defensive front against South Carolina’s troubled offensive line was a mismatch from the start, just as expected. But UT’s secondary provided surprising contributions as well.

UT's defensive backs tackled and covered better than they have all season. And that was crucial given the circumstances. Having already lost their SEC opener to Florida, the Vols couldn’t afford two September defeats – not with the tougher schedule to come in October and November.

The crowd sensed the significance. It responded with the kind of roar that opponents have come to expect since coach Josh Heupel turned the Vols into a winning program in his two-plus seasons.

All that was sufficient to overcome the Gamecocks and star quarterback Spencer Rattler, who passed for six touchdowns in their 63-38 upset of UT last season at Willaims-Brice Stadium.

As good as Rattler is – and he’s a likely first-round NFL Draft pick – he couldn’t overcome Tennessee’s considerable advantages. He was constantly under pressure, as he has been most of the season, behind the SEC’s worst offensive line. The Vols repeatedly overwhelmed Gamecocks blockers with a four-man rush, which allowed them to drop more defenders into pass coverage.

Rattler responded by scrambling for several key gains, including a determined 6-yard run that ended with him hurdling into the end zone. But he was sacked four times in the first half and forced a pass that Kamal Hadden intercepted and returned for a touchdown as UT took a 14-point first-half lead.

A win over South Carolina doesn’t do much for the Vols resume. They have yet to beat an FBS team with a winning record. But it shows they're making progress. And time is on their side.

With an open date next Saturday, Tennessee will have two weeks to prepare for Texas A&M, its most formidable opponent so far. That will give the Vols time to rework their receiving corps if Bru McCoy’s second-quarter ankle injury is as serious as it looked. He had to be carted off the field.

UT fans also can be more optimistic when they check results elsewhere.

Two-time defending national champion Georgia trailed South Carolina by 11 points at halftime before winning by only 10 points earlier this month. And the Bulldogs were hard hard-pressed to overcome Auburn on Saturday.

LSU, which was regarded as a College Football Playoff contender in preseason, already has lost two games. SEC West title contenders Alabama and Texas A&M each has lost once.

Beating the Gamecocks doesn’t mean the Vols suddenly are surging toward the kind of success they had last season when they won 11 games and finished in the top 10. But it beat the alternative by a wide margin.

