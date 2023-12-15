Cooper Mays announces return to Tennessee in 2024

Senior offensive lineman Cooper Mays announced on Friday he will return to Tennessee in 2024.

“Numbers 6:24-26 “The Lord bless you and keep you; the Lord make his face shine on you and be gracious to you; the Lord turn his face toward you and give you peace.” Back to finish what I started,” Mays announced.

The 6-foot-3, 305-pound offensive lineman started the last eight games at center for Tennessee during the 2023 regular-season. He did not allow a sack in 463 offensive snaps during the 2023 campaign.

Mays made his season debut for the Vols against South Carolina on Sept. 30.

He had a minor medical procedure on Aug. 9.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire