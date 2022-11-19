Cooper Manning steals the spotlight in latest Caesars commercial

Peyton and Eli Manning are well-known Super Bowl champions who are now also beloved commentators on ESPN’s ManningCast for select Monday Night Football games.

Their brother, Cooper, is not as well known because he did not make it to the NFL, but that wasn’t because he didn’t have the talent. In fact, it’s been said that Cooper was the most athletic of the Manning brothers. Unfortunately, Cooper’s football career was cut short by spinal stenosis before college.

He’s gotten more into the spotlight following the retirements of Peyton and Eli, however, as the Mannings have started doing more commercials as a family post-football.

Peyton, Cooper and Eli have joined their dad, Archie, in multiple Caesars Sportsbook commercials over the last two seasons and Cooper stole the spotlight in the sportsbook’s latest ad.

Cooper’s son, Arch, is a senior quarterback at Isidore Newman in Louisianna. Arch has broken high school passing records previously held by Peyton and Eli, and he has committed to play college football for the University of Texas.

So while Cooper’s own football career was cut short, his son will have the first opportunity among Archie’s grandchildren to make it to the NFL.

