Cooper Manning had a funny ‘third-favorite’ Brock Purdy promo on Fox

Fox found a perfect candidate to promote the San Francisco 49ers’ divisional-round playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys over the weekend.

In the promo, Cooper Manning, the brother of Super Bowl-winning quarterbacks Peyton and Eli, recounted the Niners’ two quarterback injuries that led them to their third-choice option, Brock Purdy.

“So here they are, on quarterback No. 3, three wins away from striking that familiar goal,” Cooper said in the promo. “Brock Purdy, maybe he started off as a third option — the third favorite — but maybe that third favorite was the perfect choice all along?”

3 wins away from Super Bowl LVII with QB number 3… Cooper Manning knows a little something about being the third too 🤣😉 pic.twitter.com/c0OYfXRPfO — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 22, 2023

It was clearly a clever way of alluding to Cooper being known as the “third” Manning brother due to the success of Peyton and Eli as QBs. At the end of the video, though, the good-natured Cooper denies the correlation.

“Is this some type of metaphor about me? Nah, couldn’t be.”

Cooper was a star wide receiver in high school but his football career was cut short before college by spinal stenosis. Cooper has been more involved in marketing with Peyton and Eli lately, and his son, Arch, is one of the top QB prospects in the country who has committed to play college football at the University of Texas beginning this fall.

It’s clear that Cooper, much like Peyton and Eli, has a good sense of humor.

