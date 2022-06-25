Cooper Manning’s advice to Arch on his college decision

Joey Hickey
·1 min read
  Arch Manning
  Eli Manning
The Manning family exercised caution with Arch Manning’s recruitment. Until the family felt he was ready, Arch was in many ways off limits on the recruiting trail.

Arch was encouraged to make sure Texas was the right choice before picking the Longhorns. According to Jeff Duncan, a columnist for The Times-Picayune in New Orleans, Cooper Manning told his son to sleep on his potential commitment to Texas before announcing. Duncan noted that the next morning Arch confidently committed.

The Manning family isn’t new to carefully choosing a team. Eli Manning asked the San Diego Chargers not to draft him prior to the 2004 NFL draft. At the time, Eli was not confident in the Chargers’ organization. He went on to win two Super Bowls with the New York Giants.

Cooper Manning understood the importance of his son’s life-changing decision. In the end, Arch resolved to play for Steve Sarkisian and his childhood favorite team.

