Cooper Kupp's third touchdown of the season gives Rams 10-7 lead

The Ravens got a touchdown to put themselves in the lead over the Rams but it didn't take long for Los Angeles to strike back.

Receiver Cooper Kupp caught a 6-yard touchdown to put L.A. ahead, 10-7.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford was facing pressure on third-and-goal but got the ball off in time to hit Kupp on the left side of the end zone for the score.

It was Kupp's third receiving touchdown of the season and his second in two weeks.

Stafford has started the game 5-of-10 passing for 76 yards. Kupp has a pair of catches for 33 yards. He got Los Angeles in the red zone with a 27-yard reception down tot he 3-yard line.