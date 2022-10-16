Cooper Kupp's best plays from 97-yard game Week 6
Watch all of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's best plays from his 97-yard game against the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Lightning-fast analysis of the #Chiefs' Week 6 game against the #Bills.
Dak Prescott and Trey Sermon are among the list of inactive for the Philadelphia Eagles showdown against the Dallas Cowboys
The Rams took care of business at home with a 24-10 win over the Panthers in Week 6 and here are our immediate takeaways.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) Andy Dalton had an opportunity to stake a stronger claim on the New Orleans' starting quarterback job. Winston has not played in three games while recovering from back and ankle injuries, but he was in uniform against the Bengals for the first time in that stretch.
The Los Angeles Rams scored 17 unanswered second-half points to rally past the reeling Carolina Panthers.
Josh Allen with an incredible run and fantastic pass as the Bills downed the Chiefs
The Seahawks entered Sunday ranked seventh in points scored and 31st in points allowed, but it was their defense that carried them to a home win over the Cardinals. Seattle did not allow their NFC West rivals to score an offensive touchdown during a 19-9 victory. The win lifts the Seahawks to 3-3 on the [more]
Week 6 is headlined by an AFC divisional round rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills.
Bailey Zappe not only played fantastic against the Browns on Sunday, the Patriots rookie QB also made some NFL history in New England's 38-15 win.
Following Alabama's loss to Tennessee, the Crimson Tide have now dropped to No. 6 in the latest AP Poll. They were previously at No. 3.
Tom Brady was seen yelling at his offensive lineman near the end of a lackluster first half for the Buccaneers offense against the Steelers.
Bill Belichick made some history in Cleveland on Sunday.
Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robbie Anderson was sent to the locker room by interim coach Steve Wilks in the middle of Sunday's game after exchanging words with wide receivers coach Joe Dailey.
Kool-Aid McKinstry could have been Alabama’s hero Saturday night. Leading Tennessee by a touchdown late in the fourth quarter, the Crimson Tide cornerback intercepted a fourth-down pass from Volunteers quarterback Hendon Hooker in the end zone before returning it to the Alabama 18-yard line. Thinking he had iced the game, an exuberant McKinstry blew kisses to a stunned Tennesee faithful inside Neyland Stadium.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New York Post, Kraft invited guests to [more]
The MMQB's Albert Breer says Mac Jones' relationship with the Patriots "got a little sideways" over the last couple of months due to the team's changes on offense.
The Vols were No. 6 before the three-point win over the Crimson Tide.
Barkley's decision let the Giants end the game on their own terms.
Bill Belichick hilariously denies a game ball from Brenden Schooler on the sidelines.