Cooper Kupp's best catches in 2-TD game Week 2
Watch all of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's best catches from his 2-TD game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Watch all of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp's best catches from his 2-TD game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL regular season.
Just minutes after the 49ers closed out a 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Dre Greenlaw agreed to sign a two-year contract extension.
Cubs shortstop Nico Hoerner is optimistic he'll return before the end of the 2022 season from a right triceps injury.
Cooper Rush threw for 325 yards in a victory over the Vikings last season when Dak Prescott was injured. He is showing again today why the Cowboys opted to give him the reins when Prescott injured his thumb in the season opener rather than seek outside help. Dallas marched right down the field on its [more]
Get the latest on Sunday’s game between the Cowboys and the Bengals.
Lauren Carpenter keeps you up-to-date with all of the action around the NFL during the 1:00 and 4:00 pm ET slate of games. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)
Raiders lose to Cardinals in overtime, drop to 0-2
The Houston Texans weren't able to get the full win against the Denver Broncos. Here is everything we know about Week 2.
With just a few seconds remaining, Cowboys kicker Brett Maher walked it off from 50 yards, completing an upset win over the Bengals. | From @CDBurnett7
The tweets about the Browns say it all. After a shocking loss to the New York Jets, Cleveland fans took to social media and sounded off.
Jimmy Garoppolo came in relief for Trey Lance after the 49ers' 22-year-old quarterback was ruled out with an ankle injury. Twitter had a thing or two to say.
Lattimore and Evans have been here before.
The 49ers lost Lance to an ankle injury late in the first quarter.
Tom Brady took his anger out on a tablet device during the Buccaneers' Week 2 matchup vs. the Saints.
There are several ways to describe an offensive lineman doing his job well, but Mark Sanchez might have found the weirdest way to do it during Sunday's game between the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams.
Very few, if any, high school athletes are under the microscope that Arch Manning is. On Friday night in New Orleans, the Texas commit blocked out all of the noise and delivered an epic performance under the lights. Down 32-14 at the half, Isidore Newman needed points in a hurry.
Former NFL quarterback Matt Hasselback didn't hold back when discussing the Patriots' offensive coaching staff Sunday on ESPN.
Trey Lance has been ruled out of the 49ers-Seahawks game with a right ankle injury and replaced by former starting QB Jimmy Garoppolo.
The Jets scored twice, and recovered an onside kick, with under two minutes to play.
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance was carted off the field late in the first quarter on Sunday. Lance ended up breaking his ankle.
Two games in, and Broncos fans have turned on rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett.