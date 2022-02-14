Cooper Kupp wins Super Bowl MVP for 2-touchdown game vs. Bengals

Cooper Kupp may not have won NFL MVP for his historic season, but he was the Most Valuable Player of the biggest game of the year.

After catching eight passes for 92 yards and two touchdowns against the Bengals, Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP. He helped lead the Rams to the victory, catching the game-winning touchdown pass from Matthew Stafford with 1:25 left in the fourth quarter.

It was a well-deserved honor for the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year, who came alive in the fourth quarter with big play after big play.

As critical as his touchdown catch was, his 7-yard run on fourth-and-1 might’ve been even more important. That kept the game-winning drive alive, extending the possession and eventually leading to the 1-yard touchdown grab.

