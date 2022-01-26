Cooper Kupp wins PFWA Offensive Player of the Year

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Cameron DaSilva
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Green Bay Packers
    Green Bay Packers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Indianapolis Colts
    Indianapolis Colts
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Los Angeles Rams
    Los Angeles Rams
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Cooper Kupp
    Cooper Kupp
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Jonathan Taylor
    Jonathan Taylor
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Aaron Rodgers
    Aaron Rodgers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

It’s looking like a dead heat between Cooper Kupp and and Jonathan Taylor for the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year award, which will be announced at the NFL Honors show on Feb. 10. But the first real indicator that Kupp might edge out Taylor has been revealed.

The Pro Football Writers of America voted Kupp the Offensive Player of the Year for 2021, giving it to him over Taylor. Aaron Rodgers was voted MVP and T.J. Watt won Defensive Player of the Year, which is how the voting for the Associated Press’ awards are expected to go, as well.

Kupp put together a historic season with 145 catches for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, leading the NFL in all three categories. He fell four catches shy of Michael Thomas’ single-season record and only 17 yards short of Calvin Johnson’s record for the most yards in one season.

Given the historical context of Kupp’s campaign, he’s a deserving pick for Offensive Player of the Year, even with the tremendous season Taylor put together.

Recommended Stories