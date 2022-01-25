Cooper Kupp wins NFC Offensive Player of the Year at 101 Awards

The NFL won’t announce its official awards until the NFL Honors show on Feb. 10, but Cooper Kupp is already earning plenty of recognition. After being voted a first-team All-Pro by the Associated Press and being selected to the All-NFL team by the PFWA, Kupp has now taken home NFC Offensive Player of the Year honors from the NFL 101 Awards, which is the nation’s oldest awards event for pro football.

The awards are voted on by 101 members of the national media, and they chose Kupp as the best offensive player in the NFC. Unsurprisingly, Jonathan Taylor was given AFC Offensive Player of the Year honors after a historic season by the Colts running back.

NFL 101 Awards have been announced:

AFC OPOY: Jonathan Taylor

NFC OPOY: Cooper Kupp

AFC DPOY: T.J. Watt

NFC DPOY: Micah Parsons

AFC COTY: Mike Vrabel

NFC COTY: Matt LaFleur — Joshua Brisco (@jbbrisco) January 25, 2022

It’s a toss-up between Kupp and Taylor for the NFL’s official Offensive Player of the Year award, which unlike the 101 Awards is not split up between conferences. Kupp became just the third receiver in the Super Bowl era to win the triple crown, leading the NFL in receptions (145), receiving yards (1,947) and touchdown catches (16).

He fell just 18 yards shy of breaking Calvin Johnson’s single-season receiving record and only had four fewer receptions than Michael Thomas did in 2019 when he set the single-season record.

We’ll have to wait a little while longer to see whether Kupp or Taylor prevails as the best offensive player in football, but this is a nice honor for the Rams wideout.