Cooper Kupp wins NFC Offensive Player of the Month for huge September showing

We haven’t even reached the end of September yet and the Rams players have won three of the NFC’s four awards on offense so far. After Matthew Stafford was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week twice, Cooper Kupp has now won the monthly version of the award.

On Thursday, the NFL announced that Kupp has been named NFC Offensive Player of the Month for September, the first time in his career he’s won the award. Kupp has been the most productive wideout in the league thus far, ranking first in receptions (25), yards (367) and touchdowns (5). He’s averaging 122.3 yards per game, which is almost double his season average from a year ago (64.9).

It seemed likely that Stafford would’ve won Offensive Player of the Month after taking home the weekly award twice, but Kupp has had one of the most productive starts to a season in recent Rams history.

He needs 169 yards receiving against the Cardinals on Sunday to break the NFL record for the most yards in the first four weeks of a season. He’s on a historic pace, becoming the first Rams player to record five-plus touchdown catches in his first three games since Elroy Hirsch had six in 1951.