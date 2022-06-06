Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp is in the final year of his current contract and the prospect of signing him to a new one has been a topic of conversation this offseason.

Head coach Sean McVay said in April that the team had “good dialogue” with Kupp about the deal and Kupp indicated that he isn’t looking to break the bank with a new pact. That remained part of his message when he spoke to reporters last week about his desire to remain involved in the conversations about a new deal.

“I try to help where I can,” Kupp said, via Jourdan Rodrigue of TheAthletic.com. “I don’t want to be in the dark on this thing. I also love this organization. I want to be here for a very long time, and to be doing things with these guys — not just the guys on the field, I want to be a part of this organization [in its] growth and the places I think this organization is going. And so I want this to be something that makes sense for everyone. I want them to feel good about it, and I think the best way to do that is for me to at least be involved in some capacity. It’s never going to be at the cost of anything on the football field, [but] the more communication, the better, and just be able to find a place we can all feel good.”

Given his musings about retiring, a new deal for defensive tackle Aaron Donald looks like the more urgent negotiation for the Rams. At some point this summer, though, it seems likely that Kupp will also be in position to sign on for an extended stay with the reigning Super Bowl champs.

Cooper Kupp: I want contract to make sense for everyone originally appeared on Pro Football Talk