Cooper Kupp uses Stetson Bennett to take playful shot at Matthew Stafford

Cooper Kupp hasn’t been around rookie quarterback Stetson Bennett very long, but he’s been Matthew Stafford’s teammate for two-plus years. And despite his brief time with Bennett thus far, one thing is glaringly obvious: Bennett can move.

Kupp used Bennett’s athleticism to take a playful shot at Stafford, who isn’t regarded as the most mobile quarterback, despite showing some athleticism in his younger years.

“He’s made some really big-time throws and seeing the field well. Also, he can move,” Kupp said of Bennett on Tuesday. “He’s a pretty athletic dude, so I think he’s definitely the most athletic quarterback from Georgia that we got on our team. But yeah, I think we’ll see some good stuff from him. Excited to see some stuff from him during training camp.”

Bennett ran a 4.67 in the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine this year, which is a great time for a quarterback. Stafford wasn’t far behind when he came into the NFL, running a 4.81, but he’s certainly lost a step now that he’s 35 years old – 10 years older than his teammate Bennett.

Bennett rushed for 264 yards in the last two seasons, which includes yards lost due to sacks. Stafford has just 52 yards rushing in two years with the Rams, but that’s not what they brought him to L.A. for.

