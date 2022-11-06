It looks like Cooper Kupp‘s ankle is OK.

Early in the second quarter, Kupp caught a pass down the right seam and took it the rest of the way for a 69-yard touchdown.

With the extra point, the Rams had a 7-3 lead over the Buccaneers.

Kupp is off to another hot start, catching four passes for 85 yards so far in the contest. As has been the case pretty much all season long, the Rams do not have much of a running game to speak of. Playing for the first time since rejoining the team this week, Cam Akers has three carries for 5 yards. Running back Darrell Henderson has a 5-yard-carry.

Los Angeles had managed just one first down before their eight-play, 91-yard drive that ended in the long scoring strike.

Rams left tackle Alaric Jackson exited the game late in the first quarter and was announced as questionable to return with a knee injury. But while Ty Nsekhe played in Jackson’s stead for a few plays, Jackson came back in for the start of the second quarter.

On the other side, Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans had to exit briefly on the first possession of the game, but according to Tracy Wolfson of CBS, had a pad placed on the left side of his ribcage before coming back into the game.

Cooper Kupp touchdown gives Rams 7-3 lead over Bucs originally appeared on Pro Football Talk