Cooper Kupp touchdown gives Los Angeles 28-0 lead

The Rams entered halftime with a 21-0 lead.

They started the third quarter with a good start to remove all doubt, driving down the field for a touchdown to go up 28-0.

The Cardinals nearly got off the field on third-and-8 from the Los Angeles 44, when quarterback Matthew Stafford threw an incomplete pass deep to receiver Cooper Kupp. But Arizona was flagged for defensive holding, which gave L.A. a free first down.

On the next play, receiver Odell Beckham Jr. received a backward pass on the left from Stafford and then fired a deep shot to running back Cam Akers down the right side. The running back caught it and ran for another 14 yards for a 40-yard gain down to the L.A. 11.

While receiver Cooper Kupp hadn’t made a catch so far, he got the next two plays. The first was a 4-yard pass. The next was a 7-yard touchdown that gave L.A. a commanding 28-0 lead with 10:36 left in the third quarter.

Los Angeles provided two injury updates coming out of halftime. Left tackle Andrew Whitworth is questionable to return with an ankle injury. He went down after Los Angeles’ first play from scrimmage in the first quarter, but was able to return. Joe Noteboom is in the game at left tackle.

Cornerback David Long is also questionable to return with a knee injury. He had a pick six off of quarterback Kyler Murray in the second quarter.

The Cardinals have to get something going soon or their season will be over.

