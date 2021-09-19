Cooper Kupp torched the Colts and made Rams history in the process

“Cooper Kupp, Pro Bowl wide receiver” has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?

It’s not something we’ve been able to say before because he’s never been voted a Pro Bowler, but this could be his year to finally break through and earn the respect as one of the best wideouts in the NFL.

Through two weeks, Kupp has caught 16 of his 21 targets for 271 yards and three touchdowns, absolutely stuffing the box score against the Bears and Colts in the first two games of the season. Against the Colts, he caught nine passes for 163 yards and two scores, racking up more than half of Matthew Stafford’s 278 passing yards.

At the conclusion of the 1 p.m. ET games on Sunday, Kupp was leading all non-quarterbacks in fantasy points with 36.8, according to NFL.com’s scoring, totaling the second-most points of his career.

The 2nd-most fantasy pts in his career, @CooperKupp ! pic.twitter.com/B6Zs8tYM4n — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) September 19, 2021

What’s even more impressive is that he became the first Rams player ever with at least 100 yards and one touchdown in each of his first two games of a season. Considering the wideouts that have suited up for this franchise, that’s impressive.

Cooper Kupp today:

Over 300 career receptions

163 yards receiving (second most: 220 vs CIN in London 2019)

First Ram with 100+ rec yds and a TD in each of first two games of a season. tl;dr: he good pic.twitter.com/j9bL52XHWb — J.B. Long (@JB_Long) September 19, 2021

Previously, the best game of Kupp’s career game in 2019 against the Bengals when he caught seven passes for 220 yards and one touchdown. He also had an eerily similar stat line to the one he posted on Sunday back in 2018 against the Vikings: nine catches, 162 yards and two touchdowns on 11 targets.

This performance against the Colts is up there as the second-best of his career.