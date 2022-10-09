Cooper Kupp, Tony Pollard trade big-play TDs for Rams, Cowboys

Big names make big plays in games with feature franchises.

Cooper Kupp made a catch with one hand and was off and running. He had a touchdown after the 75-yard play that gave the Rams a 10-9 lead after the PAT on Sunday at SoFi.

It didn’t last two minutes because Tony Pollard wasn’t wowed by the Rams’ defense.

The running back, who splits time with Ezekiel Elliott, raced 57 yards for the score that made it 16-10 after the PAT.

Dallas had 56 yards on its first 15 offensive snaps. Pollard went one better on his scoring run.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire