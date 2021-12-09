Cooper Kupp has a toe injury but Sean McVay isn’t concerned

Cooper Kupp has thankfully stayed healthy all season, playing and starting all 12 games up to this point. Kupp has missed time with injuries in the past, but he’s been as durable as anyone this year.

He is currently dealing with a minor toe injury, though. Sean McVay told reporters Thursday that Kupp will be limited in practice to start the week, which will be his first time in the injury report all season.

When McVay was asked how concerned he is about Kupp’s toe, the coach responded, “I’m not.” So clearly it’s not a major issue, and the fact that he won’t be held out of practice – which will just be a walk-through – is a good sign.

Kupp has played 720 snaps on offense, which comes out to 93% of the plays the Rams have run. Only four players have suited up for more this season, which shows how valuable Kupp is to this offense.

With the Rams’ lack of depth at wide receiver, they can’t afford to have Kupp miss any time – and fortunately, it doesn’t sound like he will.

In 12 games this season, Kupp leads the NFL with 100 catches, 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns, all of which are career-highs.

